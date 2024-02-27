Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

