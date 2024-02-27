Myro Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $75.54 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Myro has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Myro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myro has a total market cap of $75.54 million and approximately $23.34 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro’s genesis date was November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.07385497 USD and is up 11.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $19,276,999.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

