Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $10.16. Nano-X Imaging shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 1,486,871 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Up 13.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative return on equity of 46.58% and a negative net margin of 989.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 21.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

