Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,215,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,200 shares of company stock worth $1,950,144. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

