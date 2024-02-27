National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.50. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.99%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

