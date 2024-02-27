National Bankshares Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.75

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OGC. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.93.

OceanaGold Stock Down 4.9 %

OceanaGold Announces Dividend

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$3.50.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

