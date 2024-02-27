National Presto Industries, Inc. to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NPK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.08. 4,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,024. National Presto Industries has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $84.29. The stock has a market cap of $559.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 361.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 1,487.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.