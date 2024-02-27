National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

National Vision Stock Down 1.7 %

EYE stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. US Bancorp DE increased its position in National Vision by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Vision by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

