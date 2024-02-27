National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.965-$2.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion. National Vision also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,911,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 65,770 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

