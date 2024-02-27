National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading 10% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $21.95. 309,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 859,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.
The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $69,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,982,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,897,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 13.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter.
National Vision Stock Up 14.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Vision
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 lithium stocks to ride a multi-year cycle
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Domino’s Q4 2023 report: Hot and fresh or cold and crusty?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Goldman upgraded Nvidia stock, one metric says it could go higher
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.