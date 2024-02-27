National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading 10% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $21.95. 309,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 859,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Get National Vision alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $69,274,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,982,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,897,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 13.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,066,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Stock Up 14.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.36.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.