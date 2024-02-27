Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 18,955 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,768 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178 in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

