Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $173,967,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $158.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,533,357 shares of company stock worth $213,763,876. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

