Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.86 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

RSG opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.86.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

