Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in State Street by 54.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in State Street by 148.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $36,022,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:STT opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $91.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

