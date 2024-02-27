Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 32,553 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.52% of Armstrong World Industries worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

