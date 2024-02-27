Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 25,816 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,816 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

