Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 312,135 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,135 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 5.8 %

Vertiv stock opened at $66.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.71%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

