Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 353,993 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,993 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $138.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day moving average of $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $222.99.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.