Needham & Company LLC Increases Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $82.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITCI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

