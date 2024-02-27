Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kaltura from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

KLTR opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 322.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,666 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the second quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the second quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

