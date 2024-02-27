Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $685.00 at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $570.00 to $685.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $11.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $599.32. 1,852,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $601.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,866 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.85, for a total transaction of $4,990,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

