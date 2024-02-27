Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.01.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,749 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth $550,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.