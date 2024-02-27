Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVRO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Nevro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVRO

Nevro Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Nevro

NYSE:NVRO opened at $15.64 on Thursday. Nevro has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $566.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 174.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.