New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,680 shares during the quarter. New York Community Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 8,405,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,346,391. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

