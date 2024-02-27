NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Up 10.4%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 136,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 267,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NAMS. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 8.5 %

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.