NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 62.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NewMarket by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Stock Down 0.1 %

NewMarket stock opened at $631.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.85. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $334.88 and a one year high of $634.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.43.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $643.35 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.26%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

