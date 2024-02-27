Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Newmont Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.02%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

