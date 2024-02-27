Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$628,050.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,120.33.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property is the Bouboulou project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

