Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 156,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,632,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NKTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Nkarta Stock Up 9.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

In other news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nkarta by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading

