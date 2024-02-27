Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $54.82 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,331 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 339,679 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Illumina worth $54,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.27. 401,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,666. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.79. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.