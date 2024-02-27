Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,825 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Light & Wonder worth $23,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,101,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,263,000 after buying an additional 61,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,399,000 after buying an additional 94,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,264,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $87,241,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Shares of LNW traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 456,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,071. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

