Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,015,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,410,000. Crown Castle accounts for 0.3% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 29,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $105.21. 1,485,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,055. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $136.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

