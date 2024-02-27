Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,478,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 588.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100,038 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.53. 377,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,586. The company has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $216.49.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

