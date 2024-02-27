Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,356,404 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,356,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,541,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LLYVK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 72,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,124. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.48.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Profile

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,767,997 shares in the company, valued at $661,747,108.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 over the last three months.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

