Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 917,697 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,697 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 1.51% of Rush Street Interactive worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 451,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

RSI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. 191,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,577. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.