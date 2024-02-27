Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694,027 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 2.05% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $128,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 399,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,551. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 61.84%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

