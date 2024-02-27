Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.55. The company had a trading volume of 193,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.89. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

