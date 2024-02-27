Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,574 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,376,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,141,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.