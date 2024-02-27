Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NCLH. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.