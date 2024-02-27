Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.230-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.23 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,839,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,345,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 96,555.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 103.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

