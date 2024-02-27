Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.230 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,733,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,141. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

