Novanta (NOVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Novanta to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta Stock Performance

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $158.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.69 and a 200 day moving average of $151.75. Novanta has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,004.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $153,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,541,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,394,272. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Novanta by 34.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

