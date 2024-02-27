NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading 6.7% Higher

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 72,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,275,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.