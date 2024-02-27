NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

