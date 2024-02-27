NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NRG Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NRG stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on NRG. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NRG Energy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.