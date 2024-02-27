Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 401.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,773 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NU were worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NU by 1,232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter worth $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,050,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,791,262. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

