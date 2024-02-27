NU (NYSE:NU) PT Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NU from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NU opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NU has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the first quarter valued at $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

