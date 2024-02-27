Numerai GP LLC Acquires Shares of 6,416 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,256,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after buying an additional 1,133,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,072,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,409,000 after buying an additional 58,571 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.07. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Further Reading

