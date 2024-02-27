Numerai GP LLC Buys New Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at $3,762,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Smartsheet by 102.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 21,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,291 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $1,589,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

