Numerai GP LLC Buys Shares of 2,931 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,931 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total value of $3,392,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,129,516 shares of company stock valued at $162,484,143 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 16.8 %

COIN opened at $193.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.30 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

