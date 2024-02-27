Numerai GP LLC Makes New Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHR. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ACHR opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

